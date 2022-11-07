AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Boosted by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 561,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,223 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment comprises 4.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.42. 457,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,961,077. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

