Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE APD traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.28. 16,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,484. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.75.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

