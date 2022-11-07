Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.72.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded up $12.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.38 and a 200 day moving average of $244.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.