Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €25.63 ($25.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.82. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 28.48. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($15.20) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($29.37).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

