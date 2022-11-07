Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.