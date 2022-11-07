Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,199. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alight will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after buying an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alight by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 594.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 2,533,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

