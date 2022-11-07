Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,499. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,045,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

