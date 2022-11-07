Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.