Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Texas Permanent School Fund’s 5th Largest Position

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 907,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,381,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.