Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $88.00. 938,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,381,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

