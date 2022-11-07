Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,628,227. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

