Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 169.82%. On average, analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. 63,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.40.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
