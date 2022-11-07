Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 169.82%. On average, analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. 63,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

ALPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

