AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $681.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.

AMC Networks Stock Down 11.8 %

AMCX traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 696,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $779.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 24.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 103.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

