American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.33.

AWK traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $137.32. 12,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

