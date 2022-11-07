AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AME. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Shares of AME traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AMETEK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

