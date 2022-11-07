Amgen 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,121.00 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00005648 BTC on exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $114.82 million and approximately $30,121.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

About Amgen

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.15790572 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,601.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

