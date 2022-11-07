Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

AMRX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $545.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

