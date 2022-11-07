Analysts Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target at $107.50

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of WIX opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 51.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 95.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

