Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX):

11/3/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $117.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $127.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $101.00.

11/2/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $150.00.

11/1/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/24/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.05. 667,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,246. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 212.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,371 shares of company stock worth $7,590,441. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

