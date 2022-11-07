Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WPP (LON: WPP) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($10.58) to GBX 864 ($9.99). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 900 ($10.41) to GBX 850 ($9.83). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/17/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,370 ($15.84) to GBX 1,100 ($12.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,290 ($14.92) to GBX 1,210 ($13.99). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 1,250 ($14.45) to GBX 1,290 ($14.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 806.40 ($9.32). The stock had a trading volume of 737,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,504. WPP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 713 ($8.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 759.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 834.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The firm has a market cap of £8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,466.18.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

