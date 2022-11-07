Ankr 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.66 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $282.31 million and $26.66 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

