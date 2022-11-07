Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $37.22

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.22, but opened at $38.62. Antero Resources shares last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 44,585 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.55.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 98.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 511,656 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 7,237.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 551.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $273,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

