APENFT Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $158.81 million and $37.65 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APENFT has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

