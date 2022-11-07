Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGTC. Chardan Capital lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

