Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.13

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.13 and last traded at $58.10, with a volume of 129334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,546 shares of company stock worth $4,737,620 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

