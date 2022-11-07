Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 200,130 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $10.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Arco Platform Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,565,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,030,000 after purchasing an additional 204,216 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 961,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
