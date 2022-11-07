Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 200,130 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $10.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,565,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,030,000 after purchasing an additional 204,216 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 961,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.