Ardor Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $98.16 million and $2.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00089689 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00070014 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002084 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014942 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025108 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001372 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006664 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000172 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.
