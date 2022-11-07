Arteris (AIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. Arteris has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 78.89% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arteris Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. 32,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,041. The company has a market cap of $163.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.48. Arteris has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Arteris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $145,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,291.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,142 shares of company stock valued at $227,579. 48.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 106.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 95,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 179.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 78,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth $151,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

