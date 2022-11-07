ASD (ASD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, ASD has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $71.22 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10806727 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,291,707.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

