ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 240,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,949,961 shares.The stock last traded at $5.49 and had previously closed at $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

About ASE Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,550,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 217,632 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Articles

