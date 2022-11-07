Astar (ASTR) Tops One Day Volume of $15.08 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $69.90 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Astar has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

