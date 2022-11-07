Astra Space Operations (ASTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astra Space Operations (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

Astra Space Operations (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astra Space Operations to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Astra Space Operations stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. 1,659,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,258. Astra Space Operations has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Astra Space Operations news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,781 shares in the company, valued at $244,926.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Astra Space Operations news, major shareholder A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 867,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $1,265,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,288,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540,557.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,926.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space Operations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space Operations in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space Operations in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space Operations in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Astra Space Operations in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Astra Space Operations from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Astra Space Operations, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. It also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. The company's customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

