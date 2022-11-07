Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATXS traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $8.38. 78,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,498. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $109.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

