AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 187,921 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 225,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 119,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 97,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 68,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 746,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,141,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

