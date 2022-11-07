Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 7196140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 3.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
