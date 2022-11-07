Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.69.

Autoliv Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE ALV opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.58%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 12,719 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,502.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,107,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,134,656.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Autoliv by 100.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 338.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

