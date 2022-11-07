AVINOC (AVINOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $344,331.00

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $87.46 million and $344,331.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

