Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BADFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock remained flat at $20.10 during trading on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

