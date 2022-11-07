Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,465,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $142,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,641. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

