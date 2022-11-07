Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 177,748 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 177,748 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $163,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.21. 726,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,095,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

