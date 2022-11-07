Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,339 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.1% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Progressive worth $398,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.32. 87,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,985. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $130.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

