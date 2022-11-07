Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,627 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $102,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 144,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

