Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 366,389 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $202,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 757,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,559,732. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

