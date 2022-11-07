Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $563,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $88.82. 1,857,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,381,834. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

