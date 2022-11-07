Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Constellation Brands worth $112,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

STZ stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.11. 24,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,608. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 789.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

