Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $99,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.42. 1,267,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,416,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

