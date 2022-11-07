Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $36.98. 935,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,888,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $296.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

