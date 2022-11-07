Barclays’ (BARC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($2.66) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.46) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.08) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.03) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.89 ($2.75).

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 153.28 ($1.77) on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.54). The stock has a market cap of £24.30 billion and a PE ratio of 495.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.79.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

