Barclays Cuts NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 7,000

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 8,100 ($93.65) to GBX 7,000 ($80.93) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($74.58) to GBX 5,200 ($60.12) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($71.68) to GBX 5,700 ($65.90) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($69.37) to GBX 5,600 ($64.75) in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,541.14.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $57.40 on Thursday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $68.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

