Barclays Trims A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Target Price to 12,450.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Danske cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23,370.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

